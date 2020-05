TUCSON - The City of Tucson renewed attorney Mike Rankin's contract for another year.

Rankin has worked with the City of Tucson for 18 years.

In 2016, the State Bar of Arizona honored him with the distinguished Public Lawyer Award.

The Tucson native and University of Arizona alum joined the city attorney's office directly out of law school in 1992.

On Tuesday, during a virtual meeting, the mayor along with the council congratulated him on another year.