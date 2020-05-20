Suspect in custody after TFD battles second fire on same southside property
TUCSON - A suspect was in custody with South Tucson Police after Tucson Fire Department units, along with South Tucson Fire, responded to a second fire on W. 36th Street on Wednesday.
TFD tweeted a short time later that the involved suspect had been released.
Engine 10 was first to arrive on-scene and observed heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows and door frames.
Firefighters quickly pulled multiple hose lines to initiate fire attack.
A shed fire that took place at the same property earlier on Wednesday
"brought the structure's roof integrity in to question" and the heavy timber construction of the building created heavy smoke as it burned.
The second southside fire was controlled in 62 minutes with the help of 12 units and 27 firefighters, TFD reported.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
Details regarding the suspect that was taken into custody by South Tucson Police are limited at this time.
