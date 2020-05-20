Suspect in custody after TFD battles second fire on same southside property

TUCSON - A suspect was in custody with South Tucson Police after Tucson Fire Department units, along with South Tucson Fire, responded to a second fire on W. 36th Street on Wednesday.

#TucsonFire is back at the same address fighting a larger structure fire at an abandoned property just west of 6th Ave. and 36th St. South Tucson Police have a suspect in custody #TFD pic.twitter.com/aShpJCAHDi — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 21, 2020

TFD tweeted a short time later that the involved suspect had been released.

UPDATE: Suspect has been released — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 21, 2020

Engine 10 was first to arrive on-scene and observed heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows and door frames.

Firefighters quickly pulled multiple hose lines to initiate fire attack.

A shed fire that took place at the same property earlier on Wednesday

"brought the structure's roof integrity in to question" and the heavy timber construction of the building created heavy smoke as it burned.

The second southside fire was controlled in 62 minutes with the help of 12 units and 27 firefighters, TFD reported.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Details regarding the suspect that was taken into custody by South Tucson Police are limited at this time.

SHED FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire responded alongside #SouthTucsonFire to extinguish a shed fire on an abandoned property just west of 6th Ave. and 36th St. #TFD pic.twitter.com/XY7lg6buso — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 20, 2020

