Glendale PD: At least 2 people struck by gunfire, one person in custody following shooting at Westgate

Glendale Police Department officers responded to reports of two people being struck by gunfire at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz. on Wednesday evening.

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Glendale PD said there are no reports of any active shooting and one suspect was taken into custody.

The Westgate area has been shutdown to ensure the public is safe.

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Arizona Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted Wednesday that he had "witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims."

However, those details have yet to be confirmed by authorities.

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Details regarding this incident are limited at this time.

