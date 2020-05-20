Glendale PD: At least 2 people struck by gunfire, one person in custody following shooting at Westgate

Glendale PD: At least 2 people struck by gunfire, one person in custody following shooting at WestgateNew
TUCSON - Glendale Police Department officers responded to reports of two people being struck by gunfire at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz. on Wednesday evening.
Glendale PD said there are no reports of any active shooting and one suspect was taken into custody.
The Westgate area has been shutdown to ensure the public is safe.
Arizona Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted Wednesday that he had "witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims."
However, those details have yet to be confirmed by authorities.
Details regarding this incident are limited at this time.
