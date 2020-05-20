AZDHS director, Governor Ducey defend state COVID-19 response at long-term care facilities

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey commended Arizonans on Wednesday for helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows there are almost 15,000 COVID-19 cases statewide.

At a news conference in Phoenix, Ducey said with more testing comes a downward trend in the percentage of positive coronavirus cases.

“What the people of Arizona are doing is working,” Ducey said.

The governor told his constituents that businesses can continue to open up while maintaining social distancing.

In addition, Gov. Ducey is with education leaders across Arizona to open up schools in the fall and get some summer camps open in the next few weeks.

“All the evidence that we’ve seen over the last four or five weeks say that it is responsible and prudent to plan ahead for schools, summer camps and youth activities,” Ducey said.

The Ducey Administration has been criticized for its lack of transparency about how hard the coronavirus is hitting Arizona's long-term care facilities.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of AZDHS, promised every resident at every facility statewide will get tested for COVID-19.

In addition, Christ said every employee at skilled nursing and long-term care facilities will have the personal protective equipment they need to safely do their job.

Governor Ducey and Doctor Christ defended Arizona's response across the facilities at Wednesday's press conference.

“We’ve been working with the facilities,” Christ said. “There has been a national shortage of PPE that has gotten better recently. We still work to get them PPE and testing but public health has been assisting these faculties.”

“We mourn every death,” Ducey said. “Everything we have done has been to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the amount resulting deaths and sicknesses because of it.”

Christ said the state is beginning a partnership with the University of Arizona to provide antibody testing for all correctional officers working in Arizona state prisons.

There are more than 9,000 correctional officers throughout Arizona's state prisons.