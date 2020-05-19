TPD: Teen arrested following fatal motorcycle collision in Flowing Wells

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcyclist at the intersection of N. Camino de la Tierra and W. Tres Nogales Road on Wednesday evening.

W Tres Nogales Rd & N Camino De La Tierra

Flowing Wells, AZ 85705

According to witness interviews, a white 2017 Lincoln passenger car was initially traveling northbound on Camino de la Tierra.

When the driver of the Lincoln, identified as 16-year-old Haley S. Ohmsatte, attempted to pass a blue 2017 Toyota Camry in the no-passing zone, a silver 1999 Mercedes Benz was traveling in the other lane, heading southbound.

As a result, Ohmsatte swerved back into the right lane.

That is when the Lincoln made contact with the rear driver side of the Toyota, causing the Toyota to spin out of control.

The Toyota impacted a dirt embankment on the west side of Camino de la Tierra.

After making contact with the Toyota, the Lincoln then side-swiped the Mercedes-Benz as they passed each other.

Ohmsatte continued driving northbound on Camino de la Tierra where she came up behind a 2004 Harley-Davidson road bike and rear-ended the motorcyclist, identified as 61-year-old David M. Wampole, with the vehicle.

The Lincoln had pushed the motorcycle approximately 75-yards northbound on Camino de la Tierra until Wampole broke free from the road bike.

Ohmsatte then exited the Lincoln passenger car, fled from the scene but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Ohmsatte was charged with several counts of aggravated assault,

endangerment, criminal damage, leaving the scene of an accident, and auto theft.

She is currently being held in Pima County Jail.

Furthermore, officers observed signs of intoxication on Ohmsatte, and a DUI officer then conducted a DUI investigation.

Northwest Fire Department responded to the scene and rendered aid to Wampole who was then transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Witness interviews, in conjunction with roadway evidence, determined that speed appeared to be a factor in this collision.

It was also discovered that the Lincoln had been reported stolen in Marana shortly before the collision.

On Tuesday morning, TPD's Traffic Investigations Unit was informed that Wampole had passed away from his injuries.