Pima County Board of Supervisors receive pushback on restaurant regulations

TUCSON - Only a limited number of Pima County residents and business owners were allowed inside the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday due to strict social distancing guidelines.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has received pushback from local restaurant owners after the board passed new temporary regulations that restaurants must follow in order to offer dine-in services.

Some restaurant owners said Pima County's regulations for dine-in service has gone too far.

“They’re putting an even harder financial hardship on us to try and stay open during an absolute crisis right now for the restaurant industry,” Natasha Herzig, owner of Tay’s BBQ in Corona De Tucson, said.

Last Wednesday, Pima County supervisors adopted more than a dozen guidelines and regulations for restaurants, including:

Temperature checks for all restaurant employees.

Hand sanitizer available for all customers.

Reservations must be made ahead of time to ensure social distancing.

No more than 50 percent occupancy.

“We can’t even get hand sanitizer," Herzig said. "But now you want us to place it throughout both of my businesses?"

Taylor Carter is the owner of Sentinel Peak Brewing Company in midtown Tucson.

“Everybody wants to be safe but the problem is when you implement more regulations on small business owners, it just makes it harder for businesses to survive,” Carter said.

Ramón Valadez, Pima County Board chairman, said the regulations had always been a work in progress.

Valadez also said that requiring reservations for restaurant dining will soon be a thing of the past.

“It was always intended to be something that we modified and adjusted to make sure it worked and wasn’t too onerous on those businesses but kept our public safe,” Valadez said.

“Our intent is not to put businesses out of business but certainly remember we have a responsibility to our constituents," Valadez added, "over a million of them here in Pima County, to ensure public safety."

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will meet again Thursday at 2 p.m. to modify or change the restaurant regulations.