Park Place Mall reopens with new guidelines in place

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey has given the go-ahead for malls in Arizona to open up, however, new guidelines are in place.

"So first you will notice touch free doors. This is at every single entrance," said Brighid Dawson, manager of Park Place Mall. "When you come in, you will see a hand sanitizing station. There is one at every entrance and throughout the center."

Wearing a mask is not required at the Park Place Mall but if you would like one, just look for a security guard.

Currently, only 30 percent of retailers are open at Park Place Mall.

"So Dillard's, Ulta, Total Wine, Yard House and Abercrombie are open," said Dawson. "In the upcoming days, we expect more stores to open."

From fitting rooms to six feet apart, each store at the Park Place Mall has their own guidelines in place.

"Some of the retailers are encouraging social distancing and only letting a certain amount of people in their store," said Dawson.

The Park Place Mall's indoor play area is closed until further notice, however, the food court is open.

"We have limited our seating capacity in our food court," said Dawson. "This is to encourage social distancing."

Park Place Mall's new guidelines will remain in effect until further notice.

"So for the foreseeable future and forever, you know, if this is our new norm, if this is what is going to keep our shoppers safe, then this is what we will implement," said Dawson.

As of right now, the Park Place Mall is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday noon to 6 p.m.