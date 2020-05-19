Mi Nidito temporarily closing again after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - One of Tucson’s oldest Mexican restaurants has temporarily closed their doors after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jimmy Lopez, owner of Mi Nidito, said he believes one or two employees may have brought the coronavirus into the restaurant.

However, Lopez said they were taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe while at work.

Lopez hopes to re-open in June, starting with take-out only and is also having all of his employees take a coronavirus test before returning to work.

Mi Nidito will close its doors for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic and will take a wait-and-see approach on when to re-open, depending on how the coronavirus spreads.