MHC Healthcare offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Southern Arizona locations

TUCSON - MHC Healthcare, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, is participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz for COVID-19 on Saturday, May 30 in Tucson and Marana, Arizona.

The Arizona Testing Blitz is a statewide initiative that aims to test up to 60,000 Arizonans for the coronavirus.

MHC Healthcare's drive-thru testing will be available at MHC Main in Marana and MHC Integrated Care in Tucson on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

MHC Main is located at 13395 N. Marana Main Street and MHC Integrated Care is located at 2325 N. Wyatt Drive.

“It is our privilege to join other healthcare providers in Pima County to ramp up vital testing," said Clint Kuntz, CEO of MHC Healthcare.

No physician order is required for testing, according to MHC Healthcare.

However, patients are asked to bring identification and their medical insurance card, if they are insured.

If possible, participants should wear a mask at the time of testing, MHC Healthcare said.

Pre-registration is available but not required.

Click here if you would like to pre-register for MHC Healthcare's drive-thru testing on Saturday, May 30.

“We want to make this process as easy as possible, but we will need basic information from each person who presents for testing,” said Jenitza Serrano, MD, medical director of MHC Healthcare.

