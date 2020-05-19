Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - The following is a list of high schools in Southern Arizona and what they plan to do for their graduating seniors.

If your school is not on this list, you can email digitalnewsteam@kvoa.com to be added!

Amphitheater High School Seniors with last names starting with A-C: Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 18 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Seniors with last names starting with D-K: Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 19 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Seniors with last names starting with L-P: Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Seniors with last names starting with Q-Z: Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 21 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Graduating seniors and their 4 guests will be invited to the school to receive their academic awards.

A virtual graduation will be broadcast on KOLD Channel 13 on Saturday, May 30, between 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Canyon del Oro High School Canyon del Oro HS will be holding 12 mini graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each group of 15 seniors will be provided a ceremony time of 45 minutes.

A sign-up link for ceremony times was sent May 7 but if you are a parent of a senior and you did not receive this email, please email tbulleigh@amphi.com, or call 696-5565 to let them know.

Due to the weather and heat concerns, our graduation ceremonies will be held in Canyon del Oro’s Auditorium

On Saturday, May 30, KOLD Channel 13 will broadcast a 30-minute “graduation ceremony” for the Class of 2020.



Catalina High School A virtual graduation will be broadcast on KOLD Channel 13 on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m.



Catalina Foothills High School Graduation Ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the CFHS Stadium.

Seniors are to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for line up.

Last week, Catalina Foothills High School recorded video of all the 415 graduates individually over three days as they crossed the stage with their diploma cover.



Cholla High School A virtual graduation will be broadcast on KOLD Channel 13 Sunday, May 24 at 3:30 p.m.



Flowing Wells High School Flowing Wells HS will be holding a drive-thru graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

The event will involve a graduation parade, combined with an opportunity for each graduate to walk across the traditional graduation stage and receive his/her diploma.

Family vehicles will start in the Food City parking lot located on Roger and Flowing Wells Road and end at the Flowing Wells HS football field track.

A livestream will be available to view the drive-thru ceremony since spectators are not allowed at the event.



Ironwood Ridge High School - May 30, 4:30 p.m.

Palo Verde High Magnet School - May 23, 10:30 a.m.

Pueblo High School - May 23, 11:00 a.m.

Tanque Verde High School - May 23, 3:00 p.m.

Rincon High School - May 23, 3:30 p.m.

Sabino High School - May 23, 4:00 p.m.

Sahuaro High School - May 23, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Rita High School - May 24, 10:00 a.m.

Tucson High Magnet School - May 24, 4:00 p.m.

University High School - May 24, 10:30 p.m.