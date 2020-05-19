 Skip to Content

Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - The following is a list of high schools in Southern Arizona and what they plan to do for their graduating seniors.

  • Amphitheater High School
    • Seniors with last names starting with A-C: Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 18 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Seniors with last names starting with D-K: Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 19 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Seniors with last names starting with L-P: Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Seniors with last names starting with Q-Z: Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 21 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Graduating seniors and their 4 guests will be invited to the school to receive their academic awards.
    • A virtual graduation will be broadcast on KOLD Channel 13 on Saturday, May 30, between 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  •  Canyon del Oro High School 
    • Canyon del Oro HS will be holding 12 mini graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Each group of 15 seniors will be provided a ceremony time of 45 minutes.
    • A sign-up link for ceremony times was sent May 7 but if you are a parent of a senior and you did not receive this email, please email tbulleigh@amphi.com, or call 696-5565 to let them know. 
    • Due to the weather and heat concerns, our graduation ceremonies will be held in Canyon del Oro’s Auditorium
    • On Saturday, May 30, KOLD Channel 13 will broadcast a 30-minute “graduation ceremony” for the Class of 2020.
  • Catalina High School
    • A virtual graduation will be broadcast on KOLD Channel 13 on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
  • Catalina Foothills High School
    • Graduation Ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the CFHS Stadium.
    • Seniors are to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for line up.
    • Last week, Catalina Foothills High School recorded video of all the 415 graduates individually over three days as they crossed the stage with their diploma cover.
  • Cholla High School
    • A virtual graduation will be broadcast on KOLD Channel 13 Sunday, May 24 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Flowing Wells High School 
    • Flowing Wells HS will be holding a drive-thru graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
    • The event will involve a graduation parade, combined with an opportunity for each graduate to walk across the traditional graduation stage and receive his/her diploma.
    • Family vehicles will start in the Food City parking lot located on Roger and Flowing Wells Road and end at the Flowing Wells HS football field track.
    • A livestream will be available to view the drive-thru ceremony since spectators are not allowed at the event.
  • Ironwood Ridge High School - May 30, 4:30 p.m.
  • Palo Verde High Magnet School - May 23, 10:30 a.m.
  • Pueblo High School - May 23, 11:00 a.m.
  • Tanque Verde High School - May 23, 3:00 p.m.
  • Rincon High School - May 23, 3:30 p.m.
  • Sabino High School - May 23, 4:00 p.m.
  • Sahuaro High School - May 23, 4:30 p.m.
  • Santa Rita High School - May 24, 10:00 a.m.
  • Tucson High Magnet School - May 24, 4:00 p.m.
  • University High School - May 24, 10:30 p.m.

