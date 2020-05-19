Coronavirus aftermath: Olympic softball player returns to U of A team

TUCSON - Arizona senior catcher Dejah Mulipola left the Wildcat softball team to pursue her dream of winning an Olympic medal with Team USA.

However, since the 2020 Olympics were postponed because of the coronavirus, she's now returning to the University of Arizona. She will be able to suit up her senior season.

Mulipola will still compete in the 2021 Olympic games with Team USA Softball.

UA Softball Head Coach Mike Candrea said, "It's kind of a win-win. She gets to play in the Olympic games, and she gets to finish her career with the senior class she came in with."

Mike Candrea coached the USA softball teams to an Olympic gold and silver medal.

Another Wildcat softball assistant coach, Caitlin Lowe, has also medaled in the Olympics.

"I feel so much pride because at the University of Arizona I have Coach Candrea and Cait, who know what the process is about," said Mulipola. "To have that support to share with what they went through in the Olympics, and soaking up like a sponge. I'm kind of living out my dream of playing softball and traveling the world and going to the Olympics all at once."

Mulipola returns on a U of A squad that'll instantly contend for a national title in 2020.

There are seven returning seniors and four returning All All Americans.

Once the U of A softball season ends, Mulipola will head to the Olympics in Tokyo.