CARES Act money to go to Tucson first responders, COVID-19 testing for city employees

TUCSON - Tucson's mayor and city council met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss getting Tucson's economy back on track during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Tucson is one of three cities in Arizona that was able to collect money from the CARES Act, a federally-funded program that provides coronavirus relief.

Tucson is set to receive approximately $96 million and some of the money is set to pay local police and fire salaries.

"Between $35 to $40 million to pay police and fire salaries," said Steve Kozachik, Tucson Ward 6 councilman. "Those are allowable expenses within the CARES Act guidelines so that's going to help us offset our deficit."

Kozachik said about $5 to $10 million could go to small businesses.

The Tucson City Council will have more concrete numbers after their special meeting next week.

"There's lots of different options in terms of what we're going to be using the money but it's all over the map," Kozachik said. "It's really to get the community back on its feet."

As the City of Tucson gets ready to open in phases, with phase one of opening June 8, officials hope to also use some of the CARES dollars to provide PPE and COVID-19 testing for city employees.

"We want to start out with city workers," Kozachik said. "As the CARES money is invested in this, it can roll out to more members of the community and family members of workers."