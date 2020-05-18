 Skip to Content

Sun Tran’s first all-battery electric bus hits Tucson streets

TUCSON - Sun Tran introduced its first electric bus into service on Sunday.

The electric bus is strictly battery-powered and produces zero emissions, contributing to cleaner and healthier air in Tucson.

On Monday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero tweeted:

"Excited to have our first electric, zero emissions bus hit the streets! This is one step to making our community more climate-resilient, including electrifying our city’s vehicle and transit fleet."

With advanced technology, Sun Tran said its electric bus provides a quieter and comfortable ride for passengers.

Sun Tran will receive five additional electric buses they purchased and is expecting them later this year.

“Sun Tran is invested in creating an innovative and smart transportation system,” said Steve Spade, general manager of Sun Tran. “Our passengers can be confident they are contributing to a more sustainable community and cleaner air.”

Tucson Electric Power, or TEP, upgraded Sun Tran’s electrical system and installed a new bus charging system at no cost to Sun Tran.

Without TEP, transportation on electric buses wouldn't be possible in Tucson.

