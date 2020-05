TUCSON - The Pima Animal Care Center is holding another food distribution drive-thru this week.

PACC’s hold their drive-thru every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

If you are in need of some pet food, you can pick up a bag full of goodies for your furry friends from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in PACC’s parking lot located off Silverbell Road.