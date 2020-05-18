Local restaurants, gyms ease back into new normal

TUCSON - Some restaurants and gyms in Southern Arizona were open for their first full weekend in almost two months since the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Anderson and his wife went to eat at Guadalajara Grill on Ina and Oracle roads Monday afternoon for lunch.

It was the couple's first time in a restaurant dining room in nine weeks.

“We come here once or twice a week already,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of like 'Cheers!' Everybody knows our name.”

Anderson brought his mask and gloves as reinforcements.

“I’m an old man, immuno-compromised," he said. "I don’t want to screw up."

Guadalajara Grill just had their first weekend back since Gov. Doug Ducey approved for dine-in-services to resume and lifted Arizona’s stay-at-home-order.

“It is a lot slower than what we’re used to,” a hostess at Guadalajara Grill said. “Friday night, we usually have a wait list, it would be like a packed house.”

Just south of Guadalajara Grill, members of CrossFit 646 are once again back in the gym.

The classes at CrossFit 646, on River Road, were full around lunchtime on Monday.

Matt York, owner of CrossFit 646, said the reopen amid COVID-19 means a limited class size to no more than 15 people and every person gets there own socially distanced square to work out in.

“Everyone uses their own equipment and we disinfect everything after the workout,” York said.

“They get a fresh towel when the come in," York continued. "They’re just relieved that we’re open. People are happy to be back in the gym and talk to people again and get the motivation they get from being around people while they work out.”