Kroger announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees

Kroger will be spending $130 million to say thank you to its employees for working during the pandemic.

The company announced on Friday that the one-time payment to its workers is to acknowledge their dedication during this unprecented time.

As part of the "thank you pay" full-time employees will receive an extra four hundred dollars, while part-time associates will get half of that.

The news comes after the company handed out "Hero Bonuses" during the months of April and May.