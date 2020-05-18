 Skip to Content

Kroger announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees

FILE Kroger
Dwight Burdette / CC BY 3.0
Kroger Supermarket, Photo Date: May 2, 2012

Kroger will be spending $130 million to say thank you to its employees for working during the pandemic.

The company announced on Friday that the one-time payment to its workers is to acknowledge their dedication during this unprecented time.

As part of the "thank you pay" full-time employees will receive an extra four hundred dollars, while part-time associates will get half of that.

The news comes after the company handed out "Hero Bonuses" during the months of April and May.

