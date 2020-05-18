Free COVID-19 antibody tests offered to healthcare workers, first responders in Arizona

TUCSON - The University of Arizona is ramping up antibody testing for Arizona healthcare workers and first responders.

On Monday, dozens of testing sites throughout Arizona were offering the blood-drawn antibody test for free.

The antibody tests are funded with $3.5 million from the state of Arizona to test 250,000 healthcare workers and first responders.

"We started the statewide testing of the antibody tests this week," said Dr. Daniel Derksen with the University of Arizona.

"We're in over 30 sites and in all over 15 Arizona counties," said Derksen. "The plan is to do 250,000 tests over the next two to three months, prioritizing first responders and licensed health care professionals."

The testing is aimed at giving Arizona health officials a better grip on how wide the virus has spread.

The blood draw is offered by appointment only.

Once the test is done, the blood is taken by a courier service to the labs at the University of Arizona and results are given in as little as two to three days.

So how accurate is the test?

"The specificity is very high so if you have a positive result, it's a true positive," Derksen said.

"It's designed in such a way that if you have the antibodies, they are very specific to the COVID-19 antibodies that form," he said. "So that means that you've had the COVID-19 infection, you've developed an immune response and you develop the antibodies to fight the infection."

