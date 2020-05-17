Tucson police investigate fatal shooting in midtown

TUCSON—Gang detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in midtown Saturday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a store located at 4129 E. 29th St.

Officers spoke with several witnesses and determined the drivers of two vehicles had reportedly exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.

Officials say an adult male and an adult female arrived at Banner University Medical Center South Campus with gunshot trauma. Shortly after arrival, 29-year-old Omar Rascon died as a result of his injuries.

The female involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, a third person also arrived at Banner UMC with gunshot trauma.

Officials determined that all three individuals were at the scene of the shooting and at least one person had gang affiliations.

According to police, Rascon and the female victim were parked at the store next to a red Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the Ram pickup and his passenger were standing outside of their vehicle. Rascon and the driver of the Ram were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation outside of the store which led to gunfire being exchanged between them.

Officials say the driver of the Ram pickup is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME you can remain anonymous.