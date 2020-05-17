 Skip to Content

NFL cornerbacks Baker, Dunbar released from jail on bond

3:43 pm AP - National News, News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home.

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis.

The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident.

Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.

The players' lawyers say they have witnesses who will clear them.

Associated Press

