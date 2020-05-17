Midtown house fire displaces family of three

TUCSON - Tucson firefighters are investigating a house fire that left a family of three displaced.

Crews were dispatched to the midtown home around 4:52 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the home located off Swan and 5th Street had a fire inside the attic. Multiple fire crews responded and were able to control the fire in under 15 minutes.

Two adults and one child, along with their pet were able to evacuate the home safely. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.