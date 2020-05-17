“Flashback Friday: Tucson team wins Little League World Series”

TUCSON - With sports on the sidelines, News 4 Tucson is putting together a series of "Flashback Friday's" with memorial sports moments in Southern Arizona.

The team of 12 and 13-year old softball players from Tucson's Mission Manor Park won the 2013 Little League World series in grand fashion: a world broadcast on ESPN.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, most youth sports have been cancelled. Originally, the team had plans to handout commemorative coins for the World Series title at Mission Manor Park.

However, the players are still celebrating, by continually replaying YouTube videos and ESPN recordings of their big victory.

"I was amazed, because I didn't know it was gonna be this much people," said Jazmine Ayala in 2013 as a crowd at the airport welcomed the team back after their shutout victory in the Little League World Series.

News 4 Tucson caught up with her -now-, almost 7-years later, as she and her father, Rene, the team manager, reflected on the Little League World Series victory.



"Him coaching me, and all the girls, just for the community it was a good experience," said Jazmine Ayala.

"It was a really big impact because I felt that I motivated a lot of young girls because that was always my dream too. And hopefully I accomplish going to the college world series as well, said Ayala."

Most of the players on the Sunnyside Little League team ended up continuing their softball careers by playing at Desert View High School.

However, Ayala was one of two players, that suited up at Sunnyside High School. She earned a scholarship to Pima College.



Ayala is now part of the Pima College Lady Aztecs softball squad. To put things into perspective on the national magnitude of this Tucson team, Jasmine Ayala's original #6 jersey is now in Williamsports, Pennsylvania, in the the Little League World Series Hall of Fame Museum.