COVID-19 in Arizona: 13,937 cases, 680 reported deaths

PHOENIX - Health officials reported one additional COVID-19-related death Sunday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 680.

Confirmed cases climbed to 13,937, with 306 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 203,006 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.1 percent tested positive.

In Pima County, there are 1,814 reported cases and 157 deaths. That’s 33 more cases than reported Saturday. There were no new deaths reported.

The data also includes people who have recovered from the virus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, along with healthcare partners across the state, announced last week that the Arizona Testing Blitz will be expanded an additional two weeks.

