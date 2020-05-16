TPD makes DUI arrest in fatal motorcycle collision

TUCSON - Tucson police have made an arrest following a fatal motorcycle collision.

On May 15th, Officials were dispatched to the intersection of East 22nd street and South Swan Road around 8:30 p.m. for a serious-injury vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, Tucson firefighters rendered aid to the motorcyclist and transported him to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Cory Troutman died from his injuries the following morning.

Police say the driver of the car involved stayed on scene. A DUI Officer conducted an investigation and arrested 55-year-old Karen Burgan for DUI and aggravated assault.

Burgan was transported to the Pima County Jail.

Traffic detectives say Burgan's red 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street and entered the left turn lane to go north on Swan Road.

They say the traffic signal was green for east and west bound traffic on 22nd street. The Scion made a left turn, as the 2004 Harley-Davidson Road Bike was traveling westbound on 22nd street.

Officers believe the two vehicles collided as the Scion turned left in front of the motorcyclist.