Report: Bryant crash pilot had no drugs, alcohol in system

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An autopsy has found the pilot of the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant had no trace of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Autopsy reports released Friday also show that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others probably died instantly from blunt trauma when the helicopter crashed in January on a hillside outside of Los Angeles.

Bryant was heading from his Orange County home to his daughter's basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks when the aircraft encountered thick fog.

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the crash but say there was no sign of mechanical failure.