Mayor Romero extends local emergency declaration, outlines framework on reopening city government

TUCSON— Mayor Regina Romero extended the local emergency declaration Saturday, extending it through June 8th with the option to modify as deemed necessary.

Mayor Romero said the proclamation is being readjusted to align with Governor Ducey’s new executive order “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" signed earlier this week.

The Mayor’s proclamation endorses regulations adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, pertaining to the safe operation of restaurants, bars, resorts, gyms, and other facilities.

In a press release, Mayor Romero said the City Manager has been directed to continue the moratorium on Tucson Water disconnects and late fee penalties through the end of June and to continue the moratorium on evictions at city-owned facilities through the end of June, at which point the policy will be re-examined.

Romero strongly advises the public to continue to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings while in public.

The proclamation also includes guidelines on reopening city government to ensure the health and safety of members of the public and city employees:

Other than City Court, City buildings that have been closed during this emergency will remain closed to public access through June 8, 2020 unless otherwise provided.

When city buildings and facilities do open, visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and may require a temperature or wellness check in order to enter and/or remain in City buildings.

Any City building where such regulations are imposed shall be posted with reasonable notices advising the public of the limitations and restrictions on public access.

The City Manager is directed to continue to allow City employees to work from home or remotely through telecommuting or other means to the greatest extent possible and practicable in order to limit the gathering of employees at the work site, subject to operational needs.

In particular, employees who are medically vulnerable, or that live with vulnerable family members should work remotely; and measures should be considered to allow employees with children who do not have access to child care to work from home/telecommute.

To read the full proclamation, click here.