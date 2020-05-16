COVID-19 in Arizona: 13,631 cases, 679 reported deaths

PHOENIX - Health officials reported an additional 28 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 679.

Confirmed cases climbed to 13,631, with 462 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 194,504 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.2 percent tested positive.

The data also includes people who have recovered from the virus.

In Pima County, there are 1,781 reported cases and 157 deaths. That’s two more deaths than reported Friday and 31 new cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, along with healthcare partners across the state, announced Friday that the Arizona Testing Blitz will be expanded an additional two weeks.

Saturday marks the third Arizona Testing Blitz event to take place, following the first two which were held on May 2 and May 9.

