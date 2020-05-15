UArizona’s Provost Award winner hopes to create a scholarship for domestic violence survivors

TUCSON - Thousands of students at the University of Arizona graduated Friday night in a very different ceremony than they were expecting when their senior year began last fall.

UArizona President Robert Robbins addressed the class of 2020 from an empty Arizona Stadium.

Thousands earned their degrees Friday night and watched a virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wildcats adapt and bear down,” Robbins said.

Lauren Easter is this year’s Provost award winner for academic excellence and leadership.

Easter's sad to be missing the pomp and circumstance.

“I was really looking forward to having that moment of walking across the stage, especially with my son,” Easter said. “He’s been my motivation behind all that I do. I really wanted to share that experience with him.”

Easter is a domestic violence survivor, having been in an abusive relationship for five years.

In 2016, she moved to Tucson and on Friday night, Easter graduated with a B.A. in law and philosophy.

“I never thought I’d come to a university and get so much support for my story, to be an example if you will of helping others who’ve been impacted by gender violence and showing them a different path,” she said.

Easter and her partner, Zachary, hope to create a scholarship so survivors like herself can go to college.

“We’re just going to have a little get together and celebrate our accomplishments and the memories we want to cherish and make the most of it tonight,” Easter said.

This fall, Lauren plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Law Studies and then it’s off to law school.