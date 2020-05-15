TFD responds to apartment fire near Tucson Botanical Gardens, six residents displaced

TUCSON - The Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of North Elaine Boulevard on Friday evening.

TFD initially received calls reporting a kitchen fire in an apartment.

Paramedics were first to arrive and reported smoke and flames on two

floors of the apartment building.

The paramedics immediately began to evacuate residents from adjacent apartments.

The first engine company to arrive noted flames coming from a first floor apartment and lapping up the stairwell to the apartments on the second floor.

Fire crews then pulled multiple hose lines to the burning apartment, confining the fire to the apartment of origin.

The fire was controlled 18 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.

Three other apartments were damaged by the heavy smoke from the fire.

The residents of the apartment where the fire originated reported that they had been cooking and left the stove unattended.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, and one cat was rescued.

The six displaced residents were referred to the Red Cross for temporary lodging and other assistance.

SAFETY MESSAGE FROM TUCSON FIRE: Cooking causes nearly half of all reported house fires. Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributor to those fires. Always stay close to the stove while cooking, and have an extinguisher or lid ready in case food or cooking oil ignites.