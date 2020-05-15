Oro Valley prepares to reopen community recreation, aquatic centers on June 1

TUCSON - Oro Valley will reopen basketball courts and park ramadas on Monday.

Currently, dog parks, trails, and tennis and pickle ball courts are open to the public.

Dog parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to align with park hours.

Tennis and pickleball courts are open dawn to dusk.

The Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department is also preparing to reopen the Oro Valley Community Recreation Center and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center starting Monday, June 1.

The aquatic center will be available for lap swim only, according to Oro Valley officials.

Oro Valley officials said they are ramping up staffing at its facilities to ensure that physical distancing and hygiene guidelines can be met before reopening those facilities.