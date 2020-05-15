Getting Answers: How to spot a counterfeit N95 mask

TUCSON- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a warning about counterfeit N95 masks after products surfaced claiming to be NIOSH-approved and may not be capable of providing appropriate respiratory protection to workers.

Before you buy a N95 mask online, the CDC lists what to look out for that could determine if a respirator may be counterfeit:

No markings at all on the filtering facepiece respirator

No approval (TC) number on filtering facepiece respirator or headband

No NIOSH markings

NIOSH spelled incorrectly

Presence of decorative fabric or other decorative add-ons

Claims for the of approval for children (NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children)

Filtering facepiece respirator has ear loops instead of headbands

The CDC states that a correct respirator has an approval number starting with 'TC', the model number, lot number, filter class, NIOSH name in block letters or the logo, and the brand name.

If you want to check the manufacturer before buying a N95 mask, here is a list of the approved manufacturers making N95 filtering respirators.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.