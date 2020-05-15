Diocese of Tucson working to reopen churches

TUCSON - The Diocese of Tucson is working to reopen parishes for public worship.

In March, Rev. Edward Weisenburger made the decision to suspend all parish-based gatherings because of COVID-19.

Beginning the weekend of May 23, Bishop Edward Weisenburger is allowing pastors to provide Holy Communion. However, there will be no public masses at this time. Pastors will distribute Holy Communion outdoors.

For more details, check your local parish's website or Facebook page.

The Sunday mass obligation is suspended at this time, according to Weisenburger.

"No one is required to return to receive Holy Communion or return to in-person masses at this time," Weisenburger said in a news release. "Those age 65 or older, as well as anyone with a chronic health condition, are strongly urged to remain at home and not come onto church premises."

Beginning the weekend of May 29, pastors may petition for permission to begin limited public celebrations.

"Each pastor must certify to his parishioners and to the bishop that basic safety protocols will be in place before their particular parish opens to the

public," he wrote.

The protocols include, social distancing, limited guests, proper cleaning of churches, use of face coverings and sanitizer.

To achieve this goal, parishes will schedule additional masses. Masses will take place Friday through Monday.

From Tuesday through Thursday, additional cleaning will be done.

The Bishops says outdoor and parking-lot masses are the preferable choice for now.