AZ Dept. of Health Services expands testing blitz an additional two weeks

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Health Services, along with healthcare partners across the state, announced Friday that the Arizona Testing Blitz will be expanded an additional two weeks.

Saturday marks the third Arizona Testing Blitz event to take place, following the first two which were held on May 2 and May 9.

More than 70 sites are participating this Saturday throughout the state and testing will be available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19.

However, each site may have its own additional criteria for testing.

Banner hospitals, El Rio Health, Walgreens, and Escalera Health are participating in the event.

To find a location near you for the Arizona Testing Blitz and to pre-register, click here.