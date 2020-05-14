UArizona College of Medicine students design COVID-19 posters for Spanish speakers

TUCSON - A group of University of Arizona students in the College of Medicine have launched a program to design informational COVID-19 posters in Spanish for areas where literature is scarce.

The team now has the support of two Tucson City Council members, the Pima County Health Department and more than a dozen Tucson grocery stores.

The team is hanging the posters in largely Hispanic populated areas on Tucson's south and west sides.

The group hopes to make more posters available to any business that want's to display them.

To view the gallery of posters on UArizona Health Science's website, click here.