Pima County sets temporary regulations for when pools reopen to minimize the spread of COVID-19

TUCSON – Pima County released temporary regulations Thursday for when pools open.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it will not reopen pools and splash pads on Wednesday moments after Gov. Doug Ducey's lifted these restrictions across the state.

The county plans to release when the pools will reopen before its normal opening on Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted temporary regulations for the use of public and semi-public swimming pools, gyms, fitness centers, hotels and resorts.

"The most important aspect of these regulations emphasizes maintaining safe physical distancing and enhanced cleaning and sanitization processes of facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19," Pima County said on Thursday.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted the following temporary measures applicable to all public/semi-public pools, gyms, fitness centers, hotels and resorts:

A. Minimum employee, vendor, and guest health and wellness measures:

Wellness/symptom and temperature checks for all personnel, vendors, contractors as they arrive on premises and before opening of a pool.

Similar symptoms and temperature checks for guests are optional.

Cloth masks and gloves and frequent hand-washing is required for all staff.

B. Minimum operation measures:

Physical (and website) signage posting at the pool or gym entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower unless 6-foot physical distance standards can be achieved with higher occupancy.

Clearly marked 6-foot spacing marks at entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within the gym or pool where patrons may queue or congregate.

Physical distancing of 6 feet minimum between fitness equipment, deck loungers, chairs and/or tables.

Elimination of self-service stations including water fountains, unless touchless. Nothing prohibits the serving of bottled water.

Hand sanitizers available at entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas.

Sanitize customer areas and high-touched surface areas after each sitting or equipment use with EPA-registered disinfectant.

Implement cashless and/or minimal touch payment methods if possible.

Post documentation cleaning logs on line and at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every 2 to 3 hours.

C. Establishments subject to the measures in this Section may also be subject to the guidance in Section 1 regarding restaurants and other dine-in establishments.

D. For pool operators, compliance with the measures in this Section is to be validated during regular operator inspections. All establishments that document adherence to the minimum best practice standards in this Section will earn a Pima County Best Practice Pledge badge that can be displayed electronically or physically to provide a visible symbol of the commitment to the community's health and wellbeing.