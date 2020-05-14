Pima County employees confused over return to work policy

TUCSON - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent a memo to employees Monday requiring their return to the office.

Employees will return to the office after the stay-at-home order expires. However, there are a few exceptions.

Governor Ducey's order expires on Friday. Some employees worry this will put them in a difficult position.

“They’ve pretty much said to us we don’t care about your family members, we want you back in the office,” Anne Elsberry, president of the Pima County Bar Association and a trial team leader for the Pima County Legal Defender’s Office, said.

“We’re not a Microsoft or any of the other high tech organizations,” Huckelberry said. “We provide a public service and public service generally demands direct contact and direct actions.”

Huckelberry told News 4 Tucson there will be exceptions for at-risk employees or at-risk family members with a doctor’s note.

Some employees have other concerns, including, child care.

Elsberry worries some people on her team may have to leave their jobs.

She argues that will have ripple effects.

“Those folks who are back at work will have to take on a heavier caseload,” Elsberry said. “All of our attorneys are already at the limit per ABA guidelines. So, we’ll be exceeding those limits. There’s nothing magical about being in the office and all of our people want to be working full time for their full pay.”

A county employee, who wants to remain anonymous, said she has to keep working from home or she may not be able to work at all.

“I can’t go to work,” the employee said. “I can’t go to work because of my health condition and I can’t go to work because I have no child care. So my only option at that point is to say well. I’m going to go through all my leave. At the end of my leave, I guess you’re going to have to fire me. And I’m going find a way somehow to support my family.”

The Administrator said employees who have child care or daycare obligations can continue to telecommute.

“If in fact, they are teleworking now and if in fact, they have a minor child that they need to supervise, they can continue to telework,” Huckelberry said.

On Wednesday morning, the Pima County Board of Supervisors clarified the telecommuting policy for employees after the stay-at-home order expires.

In order for employees to telecommute, they must meet the following criteria: