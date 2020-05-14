PCSD deputy vehicle struck by gunfire during shooting near 29th Street, Alvernon Way

TUCSON - A shooting near 29th Street and Alvernon Way on Thursday afternoon left a Pima County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle with a broken windshield.

A Pima Community College officer and a PCSD unit were on 29th Street when they saw a man forcing another man into a white SUV.

One of the men pulled out a weapon and shot it.

At that time, gunfire was exchanged with an unknown third party and the deputy's car was hit.

The SUV then took off and was found abandoned with bullet strikes a short time later near Aviation Parkway and Country Club Road.

Officer Frank Magos of the Tucson Police Department reported that the SUV is being forensically processed.

No officers were injured during this incident, no victims have come forward and no suspects are in custody at this time.

TPD is investigating this case and is working on several leads.

TPD strongly encourages anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 911 or 88-CRIME.