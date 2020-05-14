Honoring UArizona class of 2020 graduates: Chris Mason

TUCSON - Graduation day will be different than usual for the University of Arizona's class of 2020 as the ceremony will be held online.

"When I graduated high school, I messed around. I went to Pima College," said Chris Mason, a senior graduating from the UArizona.

"I was studying music for a while then I was studying philosophy," Mason said. "I was delivering pizza, I was DJing."

Mason is a technical theatre major and soon to be graduate from UArizona.

However, Mason is not your traditional college student.

"I tried a few different things and ended up on a different career path all together," he said.

Mason became an air traffic controller and then went on to help design shows and lighting for his son Xander's high school productions, which inspired him to get his degree.

"It worked out for me because it gave me the time to figure out what I wanted to do so when I did go to college, I was ready for it," Mason said. "I was serious about it and I was able to focus on what I wanted to focus on."

Mason said it has been a long time coming but he's ready to go back to work, with a degree he is proud of.

"I do see myself, at the moment, working with local theater groups and staying in that area and trying to build up my own designs around installations," Mason said. "Exactly how that will pan out, I am not sure. I hope to spend a lot of time also working with other people who want to get into it and help teach."

Mason said not being able to walk during graduation is not a big deal to him as he is not a big fan of the spotlight.

However, Mason will watch UArizona's online ceremony Friday.

News 4 Tucson wishes the graduating class of 2020 best of luck in their next adventures.