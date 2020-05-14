Honoring UArizona class of 2020 graduates: Keeley Ravellette

TUCSON - Graduating from college is quite a milestone and a big part of graduation is the ceremony.

This year, the University of Arizona's Class of 2020 will be having their ceremony online.

"It is disappointing that my friends and I will not be able to walk together at graduation but given the circumstances, I totally understand why the university had to make that decision," said Keeley Ravellette, a senior graduating from UArizona. "It is the safest decision for all of us,"

Ravellette is a triple major in physiology, history and Spanish.

"So exciting to be graduating," Ravellette said. "It's bitter sweet because I have made so many memories here at the U of A."

One of Ravellette's favorite memories is when she took a trip to London with her best friend over spring break.

"So that was really our last hoorah before we graduated," she said.

Ravellette has a passion for helping underserved areas and expanding access to healthcare.

"I have been able to do that here at the U of A through volunteering with the Flying Samaritans Club," Ravellette said. "We do a free health clinic in Agua Prieta, Mexico once a month so that has really opened up my eyes to inequities in healthcare access across the country, and even in Mexico."

Ravellette said that is something she is really passionate about and definitely wants to continue when she is a physician.

Even though Ravellette's time at UArizona is coming to an end, new memories are to come in California.

"In August, I will be starting medical school at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. I want to be a heart failure and transplant cardiologist," Ravellette said.

"You know," Ravellette added, "I am actually going to be the first doctor in my family which is really exciting."

Ravellette said she will be attending UArizona's online ceremony on Friday and will be having a graduation party via Zoom.

News 4 Tucson wishes the graduating class of 2020 best of luck in their next adventures.