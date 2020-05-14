CVS expanding COVID-19 testing to Arizona, 3 locations in Southern AZ

TUCSON - CVS Health is opening 10 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Arizona on Friday as part of a nationwide response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Southern Arizona, specifically, there will be two testing sites in Tucson and one in Oro Valley.

CVS Health's new sites will conduct self-swab tests and "mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy."

Self-swab tests will be available to those who meet the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

To schedule an appointment, patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday.

You can click here to register starting Friday.

By the end of May, CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service and plans to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Patients who visit the testing sites will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window.

This is where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The new testing sites in Arizona are as follows: