Court reinstates lawsuit over Trump’s hotel profits

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel.

The lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia claims Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel. The hotel located just blocks from the White House quickly became a hot spot for lobbyists and foreign officials after it reopened in 2016 shortly before Trump was elected president.