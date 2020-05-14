Arizona COVID-19 cases rise by 498 to 12,674

PHOENIX - State health officials are reporting an additional 30 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The statewide total is now 624.

Confirmed cases climbed to 12,674, with 498 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 175, 455 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.3 percent tested positive.

Maricopa County reports 11 of the 30 known deaths. Pima and Pinal counties reported 8 deaths each. Navajo, Yuma, and Coconino counties reported one death each.

The lack of widespread testing makes it difficult to get an accurate count of COVID-19 cases.

The data also includes people who have recovered from the virus.

As Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order nears expiration, the state prepares to reopen. Earlier this week, he gave a green light for restaurants, gyms and public swimming pools to reopen.

However, on Tuesday the governor warned that lifting the restrictions does not mean a return to a normal way of life.

