Southside pastor upset after third fire at church in over two months

TUCSON- One pastor of a church on the southside is looking for answers after three fires at his church since March.

Pastor Gene Chewning, with Living Word Your Friendly Church Home Assembly of God, said the first fire on March 3 burned down their Sunday school.

On April 17, the shed next to the church caught fire.

Chewning said a homeless couple previously had been living in the shed but left after being told they couldn't' stay there.

"I don't know if it was from the first people that started the first fire or the homeless couple," Chewning said. "But if the fire department hadn't been so quick to put this fire out, it would have caught the roof of our church on fire and burned our church."

On Sunday, Pastor Gene's office caught fire.

"I had lots of beautiful furniture and books and things in there and the fire started near or on the love seat," Chewning said.

Tucson Police said the homeless like to hang out behind the church and that the fires appear to be accidental.

At this time, they are not investigating the fires as arson.

"I don't understand why you did this if you have a problem with me or the church, I wish you come to me and discuss it," Chewning said. "Please don't hurt anyone else, there is a lot of innocent people."

If you have any information regarding the fires, you're asked to call police or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.