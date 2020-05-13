Pima County employees confused over return to work policy

TUCSON - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent a memo to Pima County employees on Monday requiring their return to the office, with a few exceptions, as soon as Gov. Doug Ducey lifts the stay at home order.

Ducey's order will expire the end of Friday and some employees worry this will put them in a difficult position.

“They’ve pretty much said to us we don’t care about your family members, we want you back in the office,” Anne Elsberry, the president of the Pima County Bar Association and a trial team leader for the Pima County Legal Defender’s Office, said.

Reporter Eric Fink spoke with Huckelberry Tuesday morning.

“We’re not a Microsoft or any of the other high tech organizations,” Huckelberry said. “We provide a public service and public service generally demands direct contact and direct actions.”

Some employees are nervous about this and Huckelberry told News 4 Tucson there will be exceptions for at risk employees or at risk family members with a doctor’s note.

However, some have other concerns, including child care.

Elsberry worries some people on her team could have no choice but to be forced to take leave from their job.

She argues that will have ripple effects.

“Those folks who are back at work will have to take on a heavier case load,” Elsberry said. “All of our attorneys are already at the limit per ABA guidelines, so we’ll be exceeding those limits. There’s nothing magical about being in the office and all of our people want to be working full time for their full pay.”

One county employee, who wants to remain anonymous, said she has to keep working from home or she may not be able to work at all.

“I can’t go to work,” the employee said. “I can’t go to work because of my health condition and I can’t go to work because I have no child care so my only option at that point is to say well, I’m going to go through all my leave. At the end of my leave, I guess you’re going to have to fire me and I’m guess going find a way somehow to support my family.”

However, Huckelberry said employees who have child care or daycare obligations can continue to telecommute.

“If in fact they are teleworking now and if in fact they have a minor child that they need to supervise, they can continue to telework,” Huckelberry said.

On Wednesday morning, the Pima County Board of Supervisors clarified the telecommuting policy for employees after the stay-at-home order expires.

Employees can continue to telecommute if they meet the following criteria: