One dog dead, 3 others injured after bee attack on southeast side

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department emergency crews have been dispatched to the southeast side of Tucson after several dogs were attacked by bees in that area Wednesday.

According to TFD, four dogs encountered an aggressive swarm of bees in the near of South Calle Polar, near Wilmot and Golf Links roads.

Officials said one dog has died in result of the attack.

TFD crews are currently foaming the bees involved in the incident.

The other dogs are said to be safe and have been transported inside. TFD said they should survive their injuries.

It is unclear if any other injuries were sustained in connection to the incident.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

