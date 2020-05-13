Navajo Nation extends emergency declaration until June 7

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has extended an executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7 in an attempt to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

A stay-at-home order for residents on the vast reservation also remains in place.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez announced the third extension of the executive order during an online town hall Tuesday.

The current emergency declaration that closes government offices and non-essential programs was set to expire May 17.

The tribe first implemented its order declaring a state of emergency and closing some government operations on March 13.

It was extended March 31 and then a second time on April 21.

The Navajo Nation covers part of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.