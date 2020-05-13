Search underway for hit-and-run suspect on NW side

TUCSON - Both the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening near Camino de la Tierra and River Road after a person fled the scene.

"The call came out as collision involving a motorcycle and a person walked away/fled from the scene. Both agencies responded to search for that person," said Officer Frank Magos of TPD.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information as it becomes available.