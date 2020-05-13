Governor Ducey announces $500K grant will help food banks fight hunger after spike in demand across AZ

TUCSON – Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that a $500,000 grant from the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund will help food banks fight hunger after a spike in demand across the state.

The Association of Arizona Food Banks, which includes the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, supplies a network of nearly 1,000 food pantries and organizations that have seen demand increase nearly five times due to the pandemic.

The money will be used to better meet the needs of those with disabilities, supplies to deliver food, and implementing better social distancing in situations like drive through pick ups.

So far, the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund has collected more than $8 million.