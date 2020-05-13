 Skip to Content

Four dogs dead after attacked by aggressive bee swarm on southeast side

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department emergency crews have been dispatched to the southeast side of Tucson after several dogs were attacked by bees in that area Wednesday.

According to TFD, four dogs encountered an aggressive swarm of bees in the near of South Calle Polar, near Wilmot and Golf Links roads.

Officials said all four dogs have died in result of the attack.

TFD crews are currently foaming the bees involved in the incident.

It is unclear if any other injuries were sustained in connection to the incident.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

