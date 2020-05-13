CCSO deputies hoping to return items found in vacant lot to owner

TUCOSN - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a resident in the Benson area who received information about found property on Monday.

The caller advised CCSO deputies that there was a suitcase containing various items, including a photograph notated as a 1981 high school graduation picture with the name "Vickie."

The items were located in a vacant lot on Sibyl Road on the north side of the railroad tracks.

CCSO deputies believe that whoever lost the suitcase and items inside may not know where it was lost and where they could find it.

If you know who the woman in the photo and have information about the owner of the bag, please contact CCSO at 520-432-9500.

CCSO hopes to reunite a graduation photo with the owner as soon as possible and also noted that anyone claiming the items will be required to identify other things located inside of the case and provide identification prior to release.