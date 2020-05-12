PETA demands justice for pig inhumanely slaughtered at UArizona lab

TUCSON - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is calling for a criminal investigation of the University of Arizona Food Products and Safety Laboratory.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report revealed disturbing details on how this pig died.

The USDA report said a pig was slaughtered inhumanely.

Now, PETA wants answers and punishment to those who were involved.

PETA told News 4 Tucson that a report from the USDA on April 10 revealed what they call an agonizing death.

"Workers at the University of Arizona's Food Products and Safety Laboratory repeatedly electrocuted and shot a pig in the head multiple times before the conscious, crying animal was later unconscious," said Colin Henstock, assistant manager of investigations for PETA.

"Names unfortunately are not in the report," said Henstock. "We are hoping the Pima County Attorney can reach out to the slaughter house and find out who exactly is responsible."

PETA sent a letter to Pima County attorney, Barbara LaWall.

"It does point out that recklessly inflicting injury on an animal is a misdemeanor under state law," said Henstock.

News 4 Tucson reached out to LaWall.

"Allegations of animal abuse are handled by the appropriate law enforcement agencies, not the Pima County Attorney's Office," said LaWall. "We review them when they are brought to us by law enforcement."

USDA did an investigation and sent a letter of suspension to UArizona.

The meat processing lab immediately corrected the issue at the processing plant.

UArizona said the USDA allowed university to resume operations after three days.

The university is now operating under abeyance and is in the final verification process.